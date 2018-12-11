NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 December 2018 were:

166.38c Capital only USD (cents)

132.78p Capital only Sterling (pence)

172.27c Including current year income USD (cents)

137.49p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 27th November 2018, the Company has 204,241,108 ordinary shares in issue.

C SHARES

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 10 December 2018 were:

125.25c Capital only USD (cents)

99.96p Capital only Sterling (pence)

125.29c Including current year income USD (cents)

99.99p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580 C Shares in issue.