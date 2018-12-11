Verizon's Innovation-driven Growth in the VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan

The functionality, scalability, and reliability of Verizon's VoIP access and SIP trunking platform have enabled it to acquire customers across the spectrum

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Verizon with the 2018 North American Market Leadership Award for capturing 33.4% of the market. The company's rise to the top was fuelled by a solid commitment to Internet protocol (IP)-based communications services and the diversification of its SIP trunking services to fit a wide range of businesses. Verizon's near-continuous product and service innovation have allowed it to retain its already sizeable installed base and acquire new customers from across the size spectrum.

"Verizon clearly stands out among its competitors in the VoIP access and SIP trunking services market based on the breadth and depth of its VoIP services and its capacity to deliver these services in a way that best meets customers' unique requirements," said Michael Brandenburg, Industry Analyst, Connected Work. "In addition to launching VoIP access and SIP trunking services long before most of its competitors, Verizon was one of the first service providers to support distributed SIP trunking offerings. While competitors require businesses to centralize their UC platforms to support SIP trunking, Verizon has created flexible deployment options. The company matches VoIP and SIP trunking solutions to customer requirements, instead of presenting provider services that are a poor fit for their specific needs."

Verizon presents additional value-added capabilities, such as shared trunking through burstable enterprise shared trunking (BEST); bursting capabilities with BEST+; enterprise-level concurrent calls and Wireless Connected VoIP and VIPER on-net routing; and multi-site, multi-country deployment options. In North America, Verizon is one of the few providers that enables shared trunking in both the United States and Canada. For customers that do not require the full capabilities of its IP trunking service, the company offers a VoIP Essential Feature package for the small- and medium-sized enterprise segment.

Verizon is among the select service providers in North America with a full line of wireless, wireline, and IP-based services and networks for both businesses and consumers. Beyond VoIP access and SIP trunking, the company's business services portfolio includes a full range of voice and data services, such as hosted IP telephony, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and a broad array of wide area network (WAN) connectivity choices.

"Today, Verizon's VoIP access and SIP trunking service offerings boast cutting-edge features and functionality. The company's competitors still only deliver a subset of its SIP capabilities, years behind the market leader in terms of innovation," noted Brandenburg. "By leveraging the full capabilities of its network and service offerings to meet the varying needs of its customers, Verizon has distinguished itself in the industry and has positioned itself for further growth."

