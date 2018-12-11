SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Multifunction Device Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Multifunction Device Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's multifunction device market intelligence report forecasts a substantial category growth for the market, particularly in regions like APAC. One of the key category growth enablers that has been observed to favor this growth is the growing adoption of cloud technologies across major end-user industries. Despite predictions of growth, recent studies suggest that the rapid phases of innovations will make it an extremely competitive and a dynamic marketplace for investments. Download a free brochure of the multifunction device market intelligence report and get specific market insights.

The key cost drivers and the supply market trends bear testimony to the fact that this market has its own sets of unique characteristics and is characterized by varying demand and supply forecasts across different regions. This multifunction device market intelligence report offers procurement insights that are based on the dynamics of this market and are aimed at helping the buyers identify cost-saving opportunities. Customize this reportto get insights that are tailored to your every requirement.

"Buyers must evaluate the time and the type of warranty that are functional in mitigating risks related to unplanned breakdowns and downtime of equipment," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence experts believe that following category management strategies will foster strategic procurement. Some of these strategies include:

Engaging with suppliers that have good after-sales service capabilities

Recent technology developments will be a key cause of concern for suppliers

Access the complete multifunction device market intelligence report to know how you can successfully sustain yourself in the dynamic market.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed forecasts on the major volume and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the supply market trends and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Multifunction device market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

