Alchemist Mining Inc.: Alchemist Appoints Paul Mann as New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / ALCHEMIST MINING INC. (CSE: AMS) ("AMS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Mann to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Alchemist Mining Inc.

Mr. Mann was recently appointed president of Alchemist in October 2018, and effective immediately will be taking up the role of CEO. Mr. Mann has been a valuable member of the team and has been instrumental in navigating the transition of Alchemist through its change of business. In a very short time Mr. Mann was able to secure the software platform Oddysee which has become the key component that has moved the company into the cannabis technology sector. Mr. Mann was also largely responsible securing the strategic partnership agreement recently announced with Agua technologies.

"I am truly honored to have been given the opportunity to take on the role of CEO and would like to thank David Gdanski for his invaluable leadership as Chief Executive Officer over the last few years. It is my belief that Mr. Gdanski was singlehandedly responsible for bringing the company to where we are today. I hope to follow in his footsteps and help Alchemist continue on this road to success," said Mr. Mann.

Mr. Gdanski will continue his service to AMS as President.

"I am very pleased to have Paul Mann take up the mantle and lead the charge for Alchemist. His lifetime achievements and contacts have been, and are, a tremendous asset to the company. The corporation looks forward to updating shareholders as its management team works towards advancing the Alchemist business objectives," stated Mr. Gdanski.

The company also announced that Jamie Robinson will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. The staff and management wish to thank Mr. Robinson for his tireless efforts and hard work. We all wish him continued success on his future endeavors.

For further info on the Company, please email

info@alchemistmining.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors.

Dave Gdanski, President

Alchemist Mining Inc.

