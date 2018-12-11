

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for November will be published at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for no change from the prior month increase of 0.6 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 113.13 against the yen, 0.9883 against the franc, 1.2611 against the pound and 1.1385 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



