Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2018) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (The Company), an innovative provider of security technology with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to announce the release of a Video Investor Presentation. The comprehensive release provides significant updates on the latest "Passive Scanning Technology" along with a demonstration of the Company's revolutionary non-X-ray, zero-emission "Passive Portal"

The technology is an ideal solution for schools, airports, arenas, literally anywhere where preventing weapons is paramount and without subjecting humans to the potential harmful effects of repeated x-rays common in most competing security devices.

"We are pleased to have a presentation that gives the investing public a real understanding of our technology and plan to secure our place in a very large market," stated Merrill W. Moses, CEO, Defense Technologies International. "We fully intend to be increasingly communicative with the market in the near-future as our roll-out begins."

Defense Technologies International is also pleased to report that Integrity Investor Relations (IIR) has been retained to manage its Investor Relations, financial communication and financial media. IIR is a twenty-year-old Investor Relations and Media firm officiated by Kurt Divich, a highly experienced communications expert and published author who has worked with both gun safety public companies and firearm manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

"I'm eager to share Defense Technology Inc's compelling story to the media and investors," stated Kurt Divich, President, Integrity Investor Relations. "I have a deep personal connection to DTII's mission, having close family that survived a mass shooting that this technology would have prevented. I understand too well the mission here and want to be a part of this product's success."

"Mr. Divich's reputation for transparency and communication expertise will be of great benefit to the syndication of the Defense Technology narrative," added Mr. Moses. "Integrity Media has been highly effective in the past with regard to sharing a corporate story with the media and in providing shareholders with a highly-responsive professional with whom to communicate."

The "Passive Portal" technology is based on the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions emitted for detection and is therefore extremely safe for any person passing through the 'Passive Portal'. The Passive Security Scan system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of weapons detected.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production about the "Passive Security Scan" Project.

