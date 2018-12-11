City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018, of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 25 February 2019, to shareholders on the register on 25 January 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 24 January 2019.

The Board continues to target total dividends of 10 pence for the current year.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contacts :

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

11 December 2018