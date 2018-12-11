Attracted by local technical talent, the endpoint protection leader expands its operations in the country

CrowdStrike Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the official opening of its new Center of Innovation in the Pipera Technology District, Bucharest, Romania.

The office already is home to a fast-growing team of cybersecurity professionals spanning the fields of cloud engineering, security response and data science and is expected to grow as CrowdStrike continues its expansion globally. The center will be crucial hub for driving research, development and innovation to help support the growing demands of CrowdStrike's expanding global footprint and the company's ambitious technology roadmap.

"I am very happy to announce the opening of CrowdStrike's new Center of Innovation in Romania, a country with the top world-class talent in computer science and cybersecurity," said Dmitri Alperovitch, chief technology officer and co-founder of CrowdStrike. "Our growing presence in Romania has already become a critical hub of innovation for our cloud engineering, Windows/MacOS/Linux kernel experts, security research and response, and data science teams and I look forward to continuing to expand our presence in the coming years."

The new Center of Innovation will give CrowdStrike the chance to continue to grow and recruit experts from Romania and the wider region as the company continues to develop its market- leading capabilities. The Center has been founded and is headed by Research and Development director Daniel Radu and principal engineer Horea Coroiu.

Alex Ionescu, vice president, EDR Strategy at CrowdStrike said: "As a Romanian expat, I am extremely proud to be able to support my home country through the opening of this center, and it is my deepest hope that all of this country's great specialists in kernel programming, systems design, and secure computing will be able to take advantage of our benefits and work opportunities."

CrowdStrike Falcon is the first and only platform that unifies next-generation antivirus (AV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and a 24/7 threat hunting service all delivered via a single lightweight agent. CrowdStrike Falcon's modular approach enables customers to have integrated access to the full suite of endpoint protection capabilities, including vulnerability management, IT hygiene, threat intelligence automation, device control, and more.

The company is meeting spiking demand for its unique cloud-native solution as more and more organizations are looking to replace their AV or augment it with advanced endpoint detection and response capability.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver actionable intelligence and real-time protection from Day One. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph, Falcon instantly correlates 1 trillion security events a week from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.

There's much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

