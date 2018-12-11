Quantzig, a well-known sales analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on thebenefits of a sales analysis report

Sales play a vital role in the growth of organizations. With the rise of analytics, sales analysis is gaining importance. Companies are investing in sales analysis reports to boost their returns by more than 15-20%. This is also helping businesses to determine the best course of action to mitigate losses and identify potential market opportunities and areas that need more sales. A sales analysis report is also helping companies to analyze the overall increase or decrease in a company's sales volume over time.

"Companies investing in sales analysis reports gain better insights to mitigate losses and have higher chances of maximizing their returns," says a sales analytics expert from Quantzig.

Benefits of sales analysis report:

Product mix analysis

Product mix analysis basically deals with the number of products to be produced in order to maximize the overall profit of the organization. The data used in this process might be big, making it difficult to manage at times. Sales analysis reports help in presenting such insights in a comprehensible way and are highly beneficial for the organization to make well-informed marketing and sales decisions.

Customer analysis

Acquiring new customers is a crucial task for companies. It requires a huge capital to spend on marketing initiatives and sales consultations. With the help of a sales analysis report, companies can easily gain insights into consumer demands and streamline their products or services accordingly. This also aids companies to segregate customers into different tiers and analyze their purchasing behavior. Want to acquire more customers for your business? Get in touch with our experts and know how a sales analysis report can prove its efficacy in acquiring new customers.

Implementing new sales strategies

A sales analysis report offers a comprehensive view of a company's performance. This involves mapping the growth performance of individual products and deciding the plan of action accordingly. This helps companies to gain accurate statistics of product's performance and make informed decisions regarding discounts and inventory. The devised sales analysis report also assists sales team to recommend add-ons or upgrades based on the customer profile. Request a proposal to know the benefits of a sales analysis report.

