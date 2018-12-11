2018 - A Year of Rapid Expansion for Kimble Applications

Company wraps the year with strong growth, will continue momentum into the new year

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimble Professional Services Automation is closing out a strong 2018 - with rapid growth putting it at the top of the Momentum Grid for PSA on customer review site G2 Crowd. This year, the company secured investment from Accel-KKR , a leading Silicon Valley technology-focused investment firm. Kimble was able to drive further international expansion - with the dedicated PSA vendor opening offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta and moving into prestigious new headquarters in London and Boston.

Kimble was also named as one of the fastest-growing technology companies on the prestigious Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 list for the second year running, and expanded its European team, hiring managers in both the DACH and Benelux area, reinforcing its growing success in these areas.

Kimble continues to innovate its core PSA solution. This year, the company extended intelligent analytics and guidance in the areas of resourcing and forecasting. It also added new products such as Resourcing Analyzer and Kimble-Intacct Connector .

Kimble welcomed a number of dynamic services businesses to its customer base in 2018 - including three of the largest 50 consulting organizations in the world by revenue. Businesses in high-tech manufacturing, media, health and other sectors are also increasingly selecting Kimble to run their services more effectively. Customer organizations are also getting larger, with the average number of users almost doubling over the last three years.

Kimble CEO Sean Hoban said: "This has been an exciting year for Kimble. We are proud to welcome so many new customers and look forward to working closely with them to deliver real benefits to their businesses."

Kimble Applications helps professional service businesses by improving business performance, increasing visibility, and providing enhanced company collaboration. Kimble is dedicated to the production of unique management solutions delivered through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. The members of the Kimble management team are recognized professional services experts, having founded, managed, and grown several successful IT and management consulting organizations. They have experienced first-hand the business problems which result from the lack of adequate software available to manage professional services. The team has harnessed the best practice and unique intellectual property gained in their careers, along with detailed design input from a range of experts from leading firms across the globe.

