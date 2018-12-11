Harrar Brings Breadth of Industry Leadership Experience to Zodiac

Zodiac, a software vendor serving video service providers, announced today it has appointed Derek Harrar to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Harrar has been on Zodiac's board of directors since 2015, having being appointed at the time of One Equity Partners' investment in the Company.

"Derek's considerable video industry operational and technology experience, rigorous execution and creativity are exactly what Zodiac needs for its next stage of growth, complementing the team we have put in place since our original investment," said Andrew Dunn, Managing Director at One Equity Partners.

Zodiac's historic focus has been engineering software solutions for major video service providers in North America. This software experience, spanning a broad range of video technology permutations, is unique in the video distribution industry. More recently, Zodiac productized its carrier-grade cloud and client platform, enabling rapid and flexible deployment at service providers of any scale. The Zodiac platform is sold directly and via partners, including MediaKind as announced last September. Today, Zodiac is being deployed at a growing number of service providers worldwide.

"Zodiac's large-scale, long-term software deployments at Tier I service providers remain core to our success," said Mr. Harrar. "Over the past year, we have shown that our innovative software can rapidly advance the video services at any service provider around the globe. Momentum is building, and I'm excited to capitalize on this opportunity with Zodiac's outstanding team."

Mr. Harrar succeeds Brandon Brown, who held the chief executive position since 2009.

"On behalf of the Board and all of Zodiac, we would like to thank Brandon for his leadership and commitment to the Company for nearly a decade," said Jamie Koven, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners. "We wish him the best success in his future endeavors."

About Zodiac

Formed in 2003, Zodiac provides technology solutions that empower multi-generational video delivery systems and devices. Through Zodiac software, video service providers are able to quickly develop and deploy advanced user interfaces, apps and OTT capabilities on existing deployed hardware infrastructures. Currently Zodiac product solutions empower the user experience for more than 20 million users, and are the foundation for the next generation service offering of Video Service providers in Europe and the Americas. Capabilities for Advanced Advertising, Operational Management and Mobile Device Integration are seamlessly incorporated into both existing infrastructure, as well as next generation platforms. Zodiac offers video service providers the benefits of faster times-to-market, decreased customer churn, improved customer satisfaction and increased revenues and profits. To learn more about how Zodiac is revolutionizing the video service provider industry, visit www.zodiac.tv.

