

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) reiterated its long-term financial targets through fiscal 2022. For the fiscal 2018-2022 period, the growth targets, CAGR, include: organic revenue growth above 5%; adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 9%; and an increase in adjusted EPS in the range of 12% - 15%. The company noted that the increase in the adjusted EBITDA CAGR to 9% from the prior 7% target incorporates the expected 12% adjusted EBITDA growth at the mid-point of the company's fiscal 2019 guidance. The company said it is positioned to achieve fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.2 billion, which is consistent with the target set in fiscal 2018.



The company's long-term financial forecast includes cumulative free cash flow of above $3.5 billion, over the fiscal 2018-2022 period. Troy Rudd, AECOM's CFO, stated: 'We delivered record free cash flow in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Our businesses are highly cash generative, which, along with the actions we are taking to drive growth and enhance profitability, position us to deliver increased free cash flow over the next several years. This forecast includes today's announced target to generate more than $800 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2022. We will continue to prioritize share repurchases.'



Michael Burke, AECOM's CEO said: 'In addition, the strategic actions we are taking to capitalize on our record backlog position us to maximize shareholder value by deploying substantially all free cash flow to share repurchases under our existing $1 billion Board authorization.'



