

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies said that it has received stockholder approval for Class V transaction.



The closing is expected to occur on December 28, 2018, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, and Dell Technologies Class C shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (DELL) on the same day.



Holders of more than 61% of Dell Technologies' Class V common stock, excluding affiliates of Dell Technologies and voting as a separate class, voted in favor of the transaction.



Votes in favor of the transaction constitute more than 89% of the Class V shares voted by unaffiliated Class V common stockholders who cast a ballot.



The transaction also was approved by the holders of Dell Technologies' outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, each voting as a separate class, and the holders of Dell Technologies' outstanding Class V common stock, Class A common stock, Class B common stock and Class C common stock, voting together as a single class.



The company noted that Class V common stockholders must elect the form of consideration they would like to receive in connection with the Class V transaction by 5:30 p.m. EST on Friday, December 21, 2018.



Stockholders who own Class V common stock through a bank, brokerage firm or other nominee should follow the instructions provided by those entities. The exchange ratio is dependent on the aggregate amount of cash elections as well as the aggregate volume-weighted average price per share of Class V common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for a period of 17 consecutive trading days beginning on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 and ending on Friday, December 21, 2018, the date of the election deadline.



