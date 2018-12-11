Technavio's global anti-fatigue mat market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

The growing online sales of flooring products to residential users will be one of the major trends in the global anti-fatigue mat marketduring 2019-2023. Over the last couple of years, the preference for online shopping for home furnishing and home decor products among residential users has witnessed significant growth. The growth of the online retail sales channel and the adoption of the multichannel business model have promoted the growth of the market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global anti-fatigue mat market is the increased employer focus on healthy work environment:

Global anti-fatigue mat market: Increased employer focus on healthy work environment

The rising instances of occupational health issues are becoming major concerns for the employers and governments. This has compelled employers to build a healthy workplace environment. Employers are deploying several ergonomic solutions and products along with proper risk management to create a healthy work environment. This has also led to the formation of many stringent workplace regulations and has increased the deployment of anti-fatigue mats.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Several workplace and employment conditions require the employees to stand for long periods. For instance, in the food and beverage industry, industrial kitchens, and the packaging industry, employees such as chefs and people from the packaging and manufacturing divisions need to stand for long durations. The improper ways of standing without support hamper their efficiency."

Global anti-fatigue mat market: Segmentation analysis

This global anti-fatigue mat market analysis report provides market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (non-residential and residential), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major segments by distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest anti-fatigue mat market share in 2018, contributing to approximately 91% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 44% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

