Technavio's global continuous subcutaneous insulin therapy devices (CSITD) market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

The rise in strategic partnerships will be one of the major trends in the global continuous subcutaneous insulin therapy devices marketduring 2019-2023. The vendors have been entering into strategic partnerships for integration of available and emerging technologies into their products. For instance, Medtronic entered into a collaboration with BD in June 2015. Under this collaboration, Medtronic will utilize BD FlowSmart technology in the development of an infusion set for CSITD.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global continuous subcutaneous insulin therapy devices market is the rise in awareness about diabetes:

Global continuous subcutaneous insulin therapy devices market: Rise in awareness about diabetes

The rise in the prevalence of diabetes has resulted in increasing awareness efforts by various organizations across the globe. For instance, IDF is a type of umbrella organization that has over 240 national diabetes associations that are spread across 168 countries and territories around the globe. It has been working for raising awareness about diabetes from 1950 with a mission to enhance awareness about diabetes care and prevention globally.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The CDC runs diabetes prevention programs for reducing new cases of diabetes in the US. For instance, the CDC's Division of Diabetes Translation funds state and local health departments for supporting programs and activities for preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes, and for enhancing the health of people diagnosed with diabetes."

Global continuous subcutaneous insulin therapy devices market: Segmentation analysis

This global continuous subcutaneous insulin therapy devices market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (tethered and patch) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the tethered segment held the largest continuous subcutaneous insulin therapy devices market share in 2018, contributing to about 70% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for around 44% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

