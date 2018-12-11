Technavio's global feed additives market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005567/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global feed additives market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing frequency of new product launches will be one of the major trends in the global feed additives marketduring 2019-2023. During the forecast period, the increasing new product launches by regional and international players are expected to drive the growth of the feed additives market. For instance, in February 2018, Archer Daniels Midland launched a fiber-degrading enzyme, a specialty feed ingredient, that is added to poultry and swine diets.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global feed additives market is the growing demand for animal feed:

Global feed additives market: Growing demand for animal feed

The considerable growth of the global animal feed market can be attributed to factors such as rising global population, increasing meat consumption worldwide, and continuing industrialization of the feed industry. Feed additives enhance the efficiency and performance of animal feeds and hence, the growing animal feed market is expected to directly impact the global feeds additive market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on additives, adhesives, and sealants, "Feed additives are added to livestock and poultry feed for improving the quality of meat, enhancing muscle volume, and ensuring an optimal proportion of nutrients and disease control. The inclusion of linseed in swine feeds results in the formation of omega-3 fatty acids in pork that help cure arthritis and asthma."

Global feed additives market: Segmentation analysis

This global feed additives market analysis report provides market segmentation by type (amino acids, antibiotics, probiotics, vitamins, acidifiers, enzymes, and others), by end-user (stainless steel, carbon, and other alloy steels, and others), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major segments by type, the amino acids segment held the largest feed additives market share in 2018, contributing to more than 25% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for around 40% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005567/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com