

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased for a third straight month in November, hitting the lowest level thus far this year, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Inflation fell to 3.4 percent in November from 4.3 percent in October. Economists had forecast inflation of 3.8 percent.



The CPI decreased 0.13 percent from the previous month.



Both food and non-food prices declined over 0.1 percent each from the previous month.



Services registered the biggest price growth of 0.1 percent in November.



