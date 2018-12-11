South Korean Cable TV K-Baduk Implemented Infortrend Storage for Media Archive

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announces K-Baduk, a South Korean Cable TV company, has adopted EonStor GS 1024S for media archive application.

K-Baduk broadcasts Go tournaments and related contents. Go, an ancient Asian board game known for its complexity, requires two opposing players competing to gain or acquire more territory. This game is vastly popular in Korea.

Previously, K-Baduk did their operations manually. From archiving media files into 20 x 2 TB HDDs on a disk-by-disk basis per month to protecting and organizing the disks in physical cases and racks, these prove to be burdensome in their daily operations. Also, copying and storing media files by hand resulted in duplication and data loss. Retrieving data is also a pain that takes time and resources.

By introducing GS 1024S Unified Storage, K-Baduk was able to streamline their workflow, allowing them to save and retrieve their data in no time. By implementing RAID 6 and built-in WORM (Write Once Read Many) function in GS1024S, K-Baduk was able to drastically reduce the risk of data loss.

EonStor GS 1024S is a unified storage that provides excellent throughput and data protection features for backup applications. The compact 4U24-bay design reduces installation space and power consumption. More importantly, GS 1024S works with a range of expansion enclosures and hosts more than 448 drives or more than 5 PB raw capacity, all with a SMB-friendly price point.

"Infortrend's GS 1024 Unified Storage saves me a lot of time and space, and gives me freedom," said YoHan Lee, Section Chief, Transmission Team at K-Baduk TV.

"GS 1000 series is a solid and reliable choice for media archive. The potential cost savings and return-on-investment are tremendous," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.