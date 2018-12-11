Alchemy Software Development, the world leader in visual localization solutions and a division of TransPerfect, today announced the release of Alchemy CATALYST 2019. Already recognized for supporting the broadest range of software formats in the industry, Alchemy CATALYST 2019 includes enhancements that further simplify and streamline software localization.

With enhanced usability as a core design goal for this release, Alchemy CATALYST 2019 includes a redesigned translator toolbar, new dockable properties pane and glossary terms pane, support for high-DPI monitors, and a new "group by status" string list filter. New major features include the ability to label segments with customizable, color-coded tags, editing of Alchemy .tm files, visual view for DOC, PDF, and XML files, and a second memo field called Translator Note.

"CATALYST 2019 is a reflection of our commitment to innovation and to listening intently to our users," said Mark Hagerty, Chief Technology Officer of TransPerfect. "The tool provides features which equip developers and engineers with more capabilities and power than ever before."

TransPerfect President and CEO, Phil Shawe, added, "CATALYST 2019 takes visual localization to the next level, bringing measurable benefits to language professionals and end clients by improving productivity and reducing overall turnaround times."

For more information, download the Alchemy CATALYST 2019 demo.

About Alchemy Software Development

Alchemy Software Development's flagship product, Alchemy CATALYST, is the market leader in visual localization technology. Eighty percent of the world's largest software companies use Alchemy CATALYST to accelerate entry to international markets, improving revenue growth opportunities, and reducing their costs.

With over 20,000 licenses worldwide, Alchemy CATALYST is the dominant choice among professional development companies, localization service providers and global technology leaders such as Siemens, Amazon, Philips, and SAP.

Alchemy Software Development is a division of TransPerfect. For more information on the company and its products, please refer to www.alchemysoftware.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutionsfor global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

