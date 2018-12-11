SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Network Infrastructure Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005580/en/

Global Network Infrastructure Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing subscription to hyper-scale data centers due to their ability to handle large datasets is one of the major reasons for the high demand for network infrastructures. However, this network infrastructure market intelligence report forecasts an increase in the category prices owing to rapidly changing technologies in the networking industry. Continuous regulatory changes with respect to several socio-economic and political factors will also result in an increase in the category prices. Get the Free Sample of the network infrastructure market intelligence report here!

Recent market studies highlight issues such as complexities in the supplier market ecosystem to play a huge role in influencing the demand for network infrastructures. Moreover, instances of data security breaches are prompting the governing bodies to impose a series of regulations that are triggering uncertainties in the market. This network infrastructure market intelligence report offers specific category management insights that will guide in devising a strategy to tackle such complexities. Request a free customization of this network infrastructure market intelligence report.

"Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers who can provide end-to-end solutions for network installation provides flexibility, security, bandwidth, and support to buyers' networks," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This network infrastructure market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the years to come:

Strategic sourcing will provide greater cost-saving opportunities to buyers

Consolidation in the market will increase competition, thus leading to the reduction in prices offered by category suppliers

Purchase the full network infrastructure market intelligence report to get functional insights into the market.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the telecom and networking category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the supply market trends and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Network infrastructure market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from our network infrastructure market intelligence report? Get in touch

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

To view this the complete table of contents for the network infrastructure market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, supply market forecasts, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Internet Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Fiber Optic Cables Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005580/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us