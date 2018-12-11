Quantzig, a leading global supply chain analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest logistics management techniques for a manufacturing companyThe client is a leading manufacturer and distributor of brick and masonry-related construction products and materials. The company is known to be one of the largest American-owned brick manufacturing units, offering a 100-year limited guarantee to their customers. The client was finding it challenging to reduce high warehousing costs. The pressure to curb logistics costs compelled the client to leverage Quantzig's analytics solutions to adjust more dynamically to the fluctuating economies, emerging markets, and shorter product life-cycles.

Logistics management techniques for a manufacturing company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The manufacturing industry is one of the most significant sectors in the U.S. and contributes 12% of the total GDP. Despite this, the manufacturing industry is forced to contend with sustained international competition over the last few years. This is forcing companies in the manufacturing sector to plan, implement, and handle the flow and storage of goods and services more precisely to satisfy customers' demands. Effective logistics management helps companies in doing so by meeting customers' demand, providing superior services, and building visibility into a company's supply chain.

"Logistics management is helping companies to plan their inventory by creating forecasts that decide the inventory required on hand to meet consumer demand," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

With the assistance of Quantzig's logistics management solutions, the client was able to predict market demands and address them efficiently. This helped them reduce delivery time from the warehouse to customers by 50%. In addition, they were successful in balancing their high warehousing costs with the aid of Quantzig's effective logistics management analysis solution. The solutions offered by Quantzig also helped them to understand their key metrics, main processes and long-term goals for the supply chain.

Quantzig's logistics management solutions helped the client to:

Reduce delivery time from the warehouse to customers by 50%.

Balance the high warehousing cost.

Quantzig's logistics management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Maximizing the storage capacity of a warehouse.

Improving their inventory system and systems' responsiveness to the customer's requirement.

