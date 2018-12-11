Christine Taylor and Carolyn Kindle Betz Promoted to New Roles at Enterprise Holdings

Third Generation of Founding Family Continues to Rise in Leadership Ranks of World's Largest Car Rental Company

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings Inc. today announced the promotion of Christine Taylor to President and Chief Operating Officer and the promotion of Carolyn Kindle Betz to President of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation. The move makes both senior executives among the highest-ranking women in the global car rental, automotive and travel industries. The promotions mark another milestone for the rising third generation of family ownership of the company, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

"It's fitting that these two talented women - granddaughters of our company's founder, Jack Taylor - are moving up together as members of our senior leadership team," said the company's Chief Executive Officer Pam Nicholson. "Under Chrissy's guidance, Enterprise has continued year after year to deliver record-breaking growth and business performance, while staying true to the values of customer service and workplace excellence that Jack instilled in our company. Concurrently, Carolyn has continued to play a key role in developing our philanthropic strategies and ensuring that we are an engaged and responsible corporate citizen in the communities where we do business."

Taylor, 42, previously was the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a position she assumed in 2016. In her new role, Taylor will direct the company's global business operations and oversee its product development and technology innovation efforts, with a special emphasis on ensuring that any new technology the company deploys supports its commitment to deliver a superior customer experience. She will continue to serve as a member of the corporate board of Enterprise Holdings Inc. and will report to Nicholson.

Kindle Betz, 41, previously was Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, which contributed more than $50 million in charitable gifts to a wide variety of nonprofit causes in the company's most recent fiscal year. As President, she will develop and oversee execution of the Foundation's philanthropic strategies. In addition, she plays an active role in several community organizations at Enterprise's world headquarters in St. Louis. Most recently, she assumed leadership of the ownership group that seeks to bring an MLS soccer team to St. Louis - the first such group in MLS history to be majority-owned by women. Kindle Betz also will continue to serve on the company's corporate board. The current President, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, will now assume the role of Chairwoman.

"These are both enthusiastic, energetic leaders," Nicholson said. "When you look at Chrissy's competitive drive and passion for innovation and Carolyn's strong commitment to help our company make a difference in the world, you see the brand of leadership that will take Enterprise to the next level. And you see, as well, living proof that strong family ownership is a powerful competitive edge. Enterprise's future is in very good hands."

Their grandfather founded the company in 1957 with only seven vehicles, later naming it after the World War II aircraft carrier he served on, the USS Enterprise. Today, with annual revenues of $24.1 billion and 100,000 employees, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates own 2 million cars and trucks and operates - through an international network of regional subsidiaries and independent franchises - more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations in more than 90 countries throughout the world.

Taylor

Like most other senior executives at Enterprise Holdings, Taylor began her career by joining the renowned Enterprise Rent-A-Car Management Training Program. In 2000, Taylor began working at several different rental locations, learning everything from inventory management to profit/loss statements and staffing. Transitioning in 2003 to Enterprise's corporate headquarters, she was appointed Corporate Rental Manager helping to oversee regional operations throughout the United States.

In 2006, Taylor relocated to London to further develop Enterprise Rent-A-Car's market in the U.K., Germany and Ireland. She was promoted to Assistant Vice President of Rental soon thereafter, and in 2008 returned to St. Louis, where she focused on developing e-commerce initiatives for Enterprise Holdings' National and Alamo brands. Upon receiving her Executive MBA from Washington University in St. Louis in 2010, Taylor joined Enterprise Holdings' Treasury group, where she assisted in the financial restructuring of the company's Fleet Management business. She joined Enterprise Car Sales in August of 2011 and one year later was promoted to Vice President, overseeing all aspects of the car sales retail operations.

Taylor also holds an undergraduate degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she was a member of the Women's Division I Field Hockey Team, earning All American honors and serving as Co-Captain of the team.

Kindle Betz

Kindle Betz began her career at Enterprise Rent-A-Car as an intern while attending college. Following graduation, she joined the company full-time as a Management Trainee in Oklahoma, working behind the rental counter and learning the importance of superior customer service, an Enterprise trademark. After earning a promotion to Assistant Manager at the Tulsa airport, she moved to St. Louis in 2001 to work for what is now Enterprise Fleet Management.

In 2003, Kindle Betz changed roles to work with the insurance replacement team, where she was responsible for national insurance accounts. This prepared her for her next position supporting Enterprise's regional subsidiaries in the southeastern part of the United States. She was promoted to Assistant Vice President of Rental in January 2007.

In 2010, Kindle Betz transitioned her focus to philanthropy and community relations in the St. Louis area and served as Secretary for the Crawford Taylor Foundation, the Taylor family's philanthropic foundation. She was promoted in January of 2013 to Vice President and Executive Director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, where she was tasked with leading three meetings each year at which the Foundation board reviews grant applications submitted by Enterprise, National and Alamo employees, on behalf of community organizations with which they are involved. In 2017, Kindle Betz was promoted to her previous position of Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

A graduate of the University of Tulsa, Kindle Betz lives in St. Louis and - in addition to leading St. Louis' bid for an MLS soccer team - serves as a board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri and of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

