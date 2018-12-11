Technavio's global medical mattress market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

The rise in adoption of powered air mattress will be one of the major trends in the global medical mattress marketduring 2019-2023. The powered air mattresses are placed directly on a semi-electric or total electric hospital bed frame. The powered air mattress uses different types of therapies such as air flotation, lateral flotation, alternating pressure, alternating pressure with true low air loss, and air fluidized therapy and requires electricity for proper functioning.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global medical mattress market is the growth in geriatric population:

Global medical mattress market: Growth in geriatric population

The geriatric population has been increasing across the globe. Several countries such as Japan, the UK, the US, and Germany have a large aging population. For instance, the population aged 65 years and above in the world increased from 8.482% in 2016 to 8.696% in 2017, according to the World Bank. The healthcare systems of every country will be facing several challenges to cater to the needs of the increasing aging population globally.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onhealth and wellness, "The elderly people are more prone to balance disorders and falls. One of the major musculoskeletal conditions in the elderly is low back pain. It occurs due to the impact of falls. Balance disorders can lead to postural control problems. Similarly, orthopedic disorders are increasing among the geriatric population because they are highly susceptible to spinal and other orthopedic disorders."

Global medical mattress market: Segmentation analysis

This global medical mattress market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (foam, innerspring, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the foam segment held the largest medical mattress market share in 2018, contributing to more than 42% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for around 40% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

