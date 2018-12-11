

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it reached a collaboration with Merck to develop a companion diagnostic test to identify patients eligible for anti-PD-1 therapy based on the status of a biomarker in advanced solid tumors. The companies will collaborate on the development of a pan-cancer companion diagnostic to detect mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) in solid tumors.



Cancer treatment has been predominantly determined by the location in the body where the tumor originated. The development of an MMR immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay potentially paves the way for treatment decisions to be made based on biomarker expression within solid tumors originating from various parts of the body.



The companion diagnostic currently under development is an IHC test for use on the Roche BenchMark ULTRA instrument, which, as the most widely installed IHC/ISH (in situ hybridization) staining platform globally, will provide broad testing access to patients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX