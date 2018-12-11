BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

11 December 2018



The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 30 November 2018 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 18 January 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 21 December 2018 (ex-dividend date is 20 December 2018).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 27 December 2018.

Enquiries:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639