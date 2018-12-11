Technavio's global solid state battery market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 71% during the forecast period.

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global solid state battery market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising vendor collaborations will be one of the major trends in the global solid state battery marketduring 2018-2022. Several new vendors are entering the global solid state batteries market due to the rapid growth in the automotive sector. The battery manufacturers are raising funds from high-profile investors and are collaborating with other companies for the development of solid state batteries. The rising adoption of start-stop batteries has led to vendors preparing business models, which will increase efficiency and make the system more reliable.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global solid state battery market is the growing requirement for long-range EVs:

Global solid state battery market: Growing requirement for long-range EVs

The reduction of GHG emissions is the main objective of the movement toward a sustainable ecosystem in the automotive industry. This has boosted the demand for EVs and HEVs. Several governments are undertaking stringent regulations to comply with the Paris Agreement. Using EVs is the best alternative to reduce carbon footprint. Hence, EVs are considered a green solution for decarbonization of the transport sector.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "The sales of EVs has been growing steadily since 2012. Governments of countries such as China and the US are setting objectives and giving incentives in the form of monetary and non-monetary benefits to further promote the sales of EVs. Subsequently, this will increase the confidence of the manufacturers and other stakeholders in the future policy framework and investment mobilization."

Global solid state battery market: Segmentation analysis

This global solid state battery market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (transportation, grid storage, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the transportation segment held the largest solid state battery market share in 2017, contributing to over 45% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 51% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005631/en/

