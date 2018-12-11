Technavio analysts forecast the global biosimilars market to grow at a CAGR of close to 35% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005638/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global biosimilars market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Patients and physician's willingness to switch to biosimilars is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global biosimilars market 2018-2022 Majority of physicians are gradually prescribing biosimilar for the treatment of diseases. Though the number of the patients and physicians switching to the biosimilars is increasing, the rate is low as some legislation prevent the population from going entirety for biosimilars. However, a growing number of patients and physicians are likely to switch to biosimilars during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global biosimilars market is the price advantage of biosimilars over biologics:

Global biosimilars market: Price advantage of biosimilars over biologics

The adoption of biosimilars is increasing significantly, as it is priced 20%-25% less than the originator biologic. Indeed, the high cost of biologics increases the total healthcare costs and reduces patients access these products. A biosimilar is a copy of the biologic, and it has already been authorized for use. The advancements in genetic engineering and a decrease in the scale-up costs for the recombinant proteins have also made it feasible to manufacture the biosimilars at low costs. The cost of biosimilars could be further reduced if the cost associated with the approval of biosimilars can be reduced. This will likely boost the growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, "The biologicals will face the patent expiry by the end of 2018. The loss of patent protection paves the way for the emergence of biosimilars in place of biologics in the next five years. Manufacturers like Novartis and Pfizer have already gone into the business of making biosimilars. This will boost the growth of the global biosimilars market during the forecast period."

Global biosimilars market: Segmentation analysis

The global biosimilars market research report provides market segmentation by application (oncology and hematology, endocrinology, immunology, and nephrology) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 44% share, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The growth in the EMEA region can be attributed to the regional incentive in the EU countries, which support the usage of biosimilars.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005638/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com