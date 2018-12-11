

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc (CIR.L) said that it has issued a notice of option exercise to AstraZeneca to acquire the full US commercial rights to Tudorza (aclidinium). Circassia currently promotes the COPD treatment in the United States under a profit share arrangement entered into by the two companies in April 2017. Circassia expects to complete the option exercise on 31 December 2018.



As per the terms of Circassia's agreement with AstraZeneca, completion of the option exercise will trigger a payment of $5 million. A deferred Tudorza option payment of $20 million will be payable upon approval of Duaklir (aclidinium / formoterol), in addition to deferred consideration of $100 million due under the companies' agreement.



Circassia holds the US commercial rights to Duaklir, and a New Drug Application for the product is currently under review by the FDA with a target completion date of 31 March 2019.



The company anticipates satisfying the option payments and deferred consideration via third-party funding, or through a loan facility provided by AstraZeneca under the companies' agreement if this is unavailable.



AstraZeneca is the Tudorza licence holder in the United States and recently submitted a supplemental NDA requesting inclusion of positive clinical data from the ASCENT study in the product's label. The FDA is currently reviewing the filing with a target action date of 31 March 2019. Following completion of this review, the Tudorza product licence will be transferred to Circassia.



(Amended: Corrected headline to say it is Circassia, who is acquiring U.S. Tudorza rights)



