Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 
11.12.2018
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 11

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST BONUS PLAN AND LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS

c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL12,588options exercised
£6.271,773 options sold
£6.26506 options sold
£6.253,899 options sold
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume		12,588 options exercisedat nil cost

1,773 options sold at £6.27
506 options sold at £6.26
3,899 options sold at £6.25
e)Date of the transaction
2018-12-11
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© 2018 PR Newswire