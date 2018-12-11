Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.: Pioneer Green USA Enters into Another CBD Store License Agreement in Florida

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. ("Oxford" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: OXIHF) is pleased to announce that its US-based subsidiary, FloraCana Consultants, Inc. ("FloraCana"), operating under the name of "Pioneer Green USA", has entered into another license agreement in Florida.

The new Pioneer Green USA store will be located in the Red Barn Flea Market, a popular Bradenton, Florida regional landmark that operates year-round and attracts up to 50,000 people each weekend. The 600-sq. ft. Pioneer Green USA store is expected to have its grand opening on December 15 and will be one of 60 permanent stores in the market which are open six days a week. On weekends, an additional 600 vendors ply their wares. The Red Barn supports its vendors with high traffic, special events, advertising, clean facilities, food courts, and over ten acres of parking.

Under the terms of the license agreement, the licensee is responsible for the lease of their storefront. The licensee engages FloraCana to set up a turn-key Pioneer Green USA branded store and stock it with a variety of CBD products ranging from oils, vaporizers, salves and ointments which are white-labelled specifically for Pioneer Green USA from multiple suppliers. By agreement, licensees are obligated to purchase Pioneer Green CBD products on an ongoing basis.

"We are very excited for the launch of the Red Barn store. It is in a very high traffic location and should be a wonderful showcase for Pioneer Green USA branded CBD products. As I've said before, we believe that CBD is expected to be one of the fastest growing industries in the US over the next three to five years as more people become aware of the potential health and wellness benefits of CBD," stated Michael Donaghy, President of Oxford. "We are looking to expand our concept into other states and striving to make Pioneer Green USA into a nationally recognized brand."

The CBD market is a large part of the legal cannabis industry. The Hemp Business Journal estimates that the CBD market will grow to a $2.1 billion USD market in consumer sales by 2020 with $450 million USD of those sales coming from hemp-based sources. That is a 700% increase from 2016. In 2015, the market for consumer sales of hemp-derived CBD products was $90 million USD.

CBD (Cannabidiol) is a hemp-derived compound that has potentially significant medical benefits to human and animal health and wellness. Scientific and clinical research, often supported by academia, the US government, and the World Health Organization, which has concluded that CBD offers a range of medical health benefits without the potential to be abused or cause harm in users. This makes it an appealing option for patients looking for relief from inflammation, pain, anxiety, psychosis, seizures, spasms, and other conditions without disconcerting feelings of tiredness or feeling "stoned".

CBD that is derived from hemp is legal to import and purchase in all 50 U.S. states, without a prescription. Unlike THC and marijuana, Cannabidiol itself isn't listed in the Controlled Substances Act.

Parties interested in considering Pioneer Green USA franchise or license agreements are encouraged to call (416)-576-4671 to request information, book an appointment, or visit the office:

FloraCana Consultants, Inc.

(Pioneer Green USA)

600 8th Avenue West, Suite 303

Palmetto, Florida, USA

34221

(727)-313-5289

Contacts:

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Michael Donaghy 1-416-576-4671

Website: www.pioneergreenusa.com

About Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. is a payment solutions provider. The Company acts as a third-party processor, directing online merchants who require credit card processing to the company's processor in China whose payment gateways are integrated into a number of banks in China. Oxford earns commission revenues from the processors, while minimizing its infrastructure requirements and overhead costs. Oxford, through its partner, Koho Group, has also established relationships in the Chinese financial and electronic payments industries.

Oxford is also actively pursuing opportunities in the emerging medical marijuana industry. In Canada, Oxford has a 30% interest in an Alberta-based company that has applied to Health Canada for a license to cultivate cannabis for medical purposes and recreational use. Its Florida-based subsidiary, FloraCana Consultants Inc. is marketing the sale of CBD store franchises and license agreements throughout the United States. Oxford's other Florida-based subsidiary has plans to apply for a license to cultivate cannabis for medical purposes in Florida.

