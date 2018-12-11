

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets bounced back Tuesday, regaining some of their recent losses. Positive German economic data and renewed optimism about the trade talks between the U.S. and China fueled the recovery.



China's Commerce Ministry said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.



'Both sides exchanged views on putting into effect the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders at their meeting, and pushing forward the timetable and roadmap for the next stage of economic and trade consultations work,' the ministry said in a statement.



Meanwhile, after calling off a crucial House of Commons vote, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will now meet European leaders and EU officials in the hope of clinching a better Brexit deal.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.65 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.30 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.45 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.49 percent and the CAC of France rose 1.35 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.27 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.92 percent.



In Frankfurt, Daimler rose 3.32 percent. The luxury carmaker said it would buy battery cells worth more than 20 billion euros by 2030 as part of efforts to push forward with the transformation into the electric future of the company.



Copper producer Aurubis slid 0.78 percent after unveiling its financial results for fiscal year 2017/18.



In London, advertising giant WPP Group jumped 4.84 percent after it set out a new three-year plan to return the business to growth.



Ashtead Group rallied 4.89 percent. The industrial equipment rental company said it expects annual results to be ahead of prior expectations.



Carpetright soared 7.19 percent. After reporting a wider first-half loss, the carpet and floor coverings retailer said that it was making progress on its turnaround plan.



Outsourcing firm Interserve gained 4.96 percent after saying it was in rescue talks.



German investor confidence rose strongly in December, defying expectations for a modest weakening, but caution prevailed as financial analysts' assessment of the current economic situation again deteriorated sharply due to sluggish economic growth and uncertainties linked to global trade and Brexit.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose 6.6 points to reach minus 17.5 points in December, results of a survey by the Centre for European Economic Research, or ZEW, showed on Tuesday.



Economists had forecast the index, which reflects analysts' economic expectations for the next 6 months, to worsen further to minus 25.



UK wages rose at the fastest pace in a decade in the three months to October, suggesting that real pay growth is turning sustainable and contribute to economic growth if a 'no-deal' Brexit is avoided.



Average wages including bonuses rose 3.3 percent year-on-year, which was the biggest increase since the May to July period of 2008, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Economists had forecast a 3 percent increase.



Producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a modest uptick in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in November after climbing by 0.6 percent in October. Economists had expected prices to be unchanged.



