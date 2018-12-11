

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a strong gain. The market recovered some of the ground it has lost in recent days thanks to renewed optimism about the trade talks between the U.S. and China.



China's Commerce Ministry said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.92 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,715.08. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.97 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.81 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis climbed 2.4 percent, Roche gained 1.4 percent and Nestle added 1.9 percent.



Julius Baer advanced 3.8 percent, Credit Suisse rose 2 percent and UBS finished higher by 1.8 percent.



The luxury goods companies finished sharply higher thanks to the trade talk optimism. Swatch Group surged 3.3 percent and rival Richemont gained 3.2 percent.



Lafargeholcim was another notable gainer, with an increase of 3.6 percent.



