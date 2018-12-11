Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (MFDD) Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution Announcement 11-Dec-2018 / 17:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company") Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France _______________________________________________________________ 11 December 2018 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW *************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU0908501132 EUR MFDD GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.53 Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIG USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.72 USD Liqui d Inves tment Grade Corpo rate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIX GBX 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.72 USD Liqui d Inves tment Grade Corpo rate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571051751 USD BUOY USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.28 $ Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571051751 USD SWIM GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.28 $ Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571052304 GBP SWIH GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.24 $ Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU1603457992 GBP DOSH GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.83 FTSE UK Quali ty Low Vol Divid end (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1633261679 USD BILD USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.24 FTSE USA Infra struc ture UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1633261679 USD BUIL GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 1.24 FTSE USA Infra struc ture UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1633262487 EUR MAKE GBP 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 0.61 FTSE Devel oped Europ e Infra struc ture UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1662633525 JPY SGQJ USD 12/12/2018 14/12/2018 98.00 SG Japan Quali ty Incom e UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 12 December 2018. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU0908501132, LU1285959703, LU1571051751, LU1571052304, LU1603457992, LU1633261679, LU1633262487, LU1662633525 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MFDD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6848 EQS News ID: 756889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

