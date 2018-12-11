TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

Correction Announcement

This replaces previous announcement sent yesterday 10/12/2018 published at 17.52. The old announcement stated a price of 113.01; the new announcement states a price of 113.06.

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 113.06 GG00B90J5Z95 7th December 2018

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 10thDecember 2018