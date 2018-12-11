TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 11
Correction Announcement
This replaces previous announcement sent yesterday 10/12/2018 published at 17.52. The old announcement stated a price of 113.01; the new announcement states a price of 113.06.
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|113.06
|GG00B90J5Z95
|7th December 2018
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184
Date: 10thDecember 2018