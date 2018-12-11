sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.12.2018 | 19:13
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 11

Correction Announcement

This replaces previous announcement sent yesterday 10/12/2018 published at 17.52. The old announcement stated a price of 113.01; the new announcement states a price of 113.06.

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited113.06GG00B90J5Z957th December 2018

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 10thDecember 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire