Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen Steps into the Outdoor World with Gage Outdoor Expeditions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Gage Outdoor Expeditions, a global leader in brokering hunting and fishing trips around the world, announces the launch of its hosted events featuring Garrett Yrigoyen, winner of the Bachelorette Season 14. Garrett, an avid fisherman and upland hunter, will be hosting multiple trips around the world this year with Gage and their professional guides and outfitters. Stay tuned for the specific locations and itineraries. Possible excursions include pheasant hunting at the historic Thunderstik Lodge in Chamberlain, SD; fishing at one of our remote lodges in Canada or Alaska; Africa Safaris; Argentina dove hunting and more. Wherever Garrett is, Bachelorette Becca is not far away, so keep your eye peeled for a possible plus one.

In addition to launching hosted trips, Gage Outdoor Expeditions has other exciting new projects in the works including its 'Hunt to Table' gourmet program, Rescue Dog Re-Homing of Hunting Dogs Program, new experience-based trips and Next Generation (multi-gen) programming.

Garrett Yrigoyen Bio: California native, Garrett Yrigoyen, discovered his love for the great outdoors as a young boy when his parents would take his family on camping trips in the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains. It was there, at the age of 4, where his addiction to reel-in fish began. A handful of years later, Garrett began hunting dove and pheasant in the very fields that his father farmed. For a number of years education and sports took precedence over the opportunity to hunt and fish. In 2007 he was the male senior all-around athlete for Sierra High School in Manteca, CA. In junior college, he started at third base for the San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs baseball team who placed second at the California state championship. He then moved on to the University of Nevada Reno where he obtained a degree while starting each year at third base for the Wolfpack baseball team. While living in Nevada, he developed a passion for hunting chukar high up in the mountains and fly fishing on local rivers, streams, and lakes chasing rainbow, brown, golden and Lahontan cutthroat trout. He was the last man standing on Season 14 of ABC's the Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin and is now pursing his passion for fishing and hunting with us at Gage Outdoor.

About Big Hat Outdoors: Big Hat Outdoors, LLC is the parent company of Gage Outdoors founded by of John and Kimberly Kalan of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Big Hat includes Thunderstik Lodge, located in Chamberlain, South Dakota, along the banks of the Missouri River. Big Hat's other brands are Rooster Ridge Hunting Lodge (also in Chamberlain), Gage Outdoor Expeditions, and High Profile Grounds Maintenance and Green Solutions (Minneapolis).

Read more about Garrett and check out his 1st event at Historic Thunderstik Lodge.

https://gageoutdoor.com/hunt-with-garrett-yrigoyen/

Mercy Sells

Gage Outdoors

619-252-2001

Mercy@gageoutdoor.com

SOURCE: Gage Outdoor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530271/Bachelorettes-Garrett-Yrigoyen-Steps-into-the-Outdoor-World-with-Gage-Outdoor-Expeditions