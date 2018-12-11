Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Danae M. Serrano has been named Acting Ethics Counsel and Designated Agency Ethics Official.



Ms. Serrano joined the SEC in 2010 as an Assistant Ethics Counsel, and has served as the Deputy Ethics Counsel and Alternate Designated Agency Ethics Official since 2013. Ms. Serrano also served as the Agency's Acting Chief Compliance Officer until August 2018.



"Danae is widely respected by her colleagues throughout the Commission for her steady and thoughtful ethics counsel," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "I know that Danae and her team are committed to maintaining the highest ethical standards at the SEC, and I want to thank her for taking on this important role in support of the Commission and our dedicated staff."



"I am grateful for this opportunity to lead the talented and dedicated staff in the Office of the Ethics Counsel, and for the Chairman's support of the SEC's robust ethics and compliance programs," said Ms. Serrano.



Before joining the SEC, Ms. Serrano served as an attorney in the General Counsel's Office of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC), where she advised on government ethics and administrative law matters. Prior to PBGC, Ms. Serrano served as an attorney and ethics official in the United States Air Force, Office of the General Counsel. Ms. Serrano received her law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law, where she was an Executive Editor of the Connecticut Insurance Law Journal. She received her B.A. in History from Yale University.

