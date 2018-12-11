

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market, the grocery store chain owned by Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), has stopped using packaging containers with a cancer-linked chemical.



According to Bloomberg, Whole Foods Market was ranked worst in a study of five major U.S. grocery chains for chemicals it uses in packaging at its food bar.



The company, in response to the report, eliminated all the coated paper products in question and has started a search for new biodegradable packaging.



Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families and Toxic-Free Future had released a study that named Whole Foods as the worst of five grocery chains for packaging takeout food and bakery items in containers with PFAS, or polyfluoroalkyl substances. The groups found high levels of fluorine in five of 17 items tested at Whole Foods.



'Whole Foods Market introduced compostable containers to reduce our environmental footprint, but given new concerns about the possible presence of PFAS, we have removed all prepared foods and bakery packaging highlighted in the report,' the company said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. 'We're actively working with our suppliers to find and scale new compostable packaging options.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX