

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $85.47 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $63.73 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79.24 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.00 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $79.24 Mln. vs. $65.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q3): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX