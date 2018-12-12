coMakeIT, a niche provider of product engineering, application modernization, and digital transformation services, announced the setting up of a new Australian subsidiary.

To better serve the needs of its current customers and also tap into the potential of fast-growing ANZ market, coMakeIT established a new subsidiary: coMakeIT Australia Pty Ltd. Based in Melbourne, Victoria, coMakeIT Australia will be ideally positioned to serve software businesses and digital enterprises.

Over the past 12 years, coMakeIT has been serving numerous innovative software businesses from Netherlands, UK, and Australia, in diverse domains including BFSI, Logistics, Fleet Management, ERP, and Education, etc. For a number of years, coMakeIT has been a strategic innovation partner for Australian businesses such as CGR, DeakinCo., Moveware, and Stargate Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Steven ten Napel, co-founder and CEO of coMakeIT stated:

" Australia has a vibrant entrepreneurial startup culture, a dynamic technology industry, and a world-class innovation ecosystem. As these businesses scaleup, they face challenges similar to their counterparts in other mature western economies, such as skill shortages, capacity constraints, and lack of expertise in new/emerging technologies. With our advanced capabilities in end-to-end product engineering, we are ideally positioned to help these businesses accelerate their innovation, reduce risks of new technology adoption, and pursue business growth."

About coMakeIT

Headquartered in Baarn, Netherlands, coMakeIT provides Product Engineering, Application Modernization, Digital Transformation, and Offshore Development Services to software businesses and enterprises. With delivery facilities in Hyderabad and Netherlands, coMakeIT's co-Creation model and its unique, co-Innovation platform TOP CloudTM helps businesses to realize their innovation and technology goals.

