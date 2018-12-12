

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were up 7.6 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - worth 863.2 billion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 9.7 percent following the 18.3 percent plunge in September.



On a monthly basis, orders were up 4.5 percent - again missing forecasts for 5.0 percent but up from the 7.0 percent contraction in the previous month.



For the fourth quarter of 2018, core machine orders are forecast to have risen 3.6 percent on quarter and 10.5 percent on year.



