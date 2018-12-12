

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 60 points or 2.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,595-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, fueled by a rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the property stocks and financials were capped by weakness from the oil companies.



For the day, the index picked up 9.51 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 2,594.09 after trading between 2,583.20 and 2,596.15. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 11.37 points or 0.85 percent to end at 1,343.90.



Among the actives, Gemdale surged 4.09 percent, while China Vanke soared 3.88 percent, Poly Developments spiked 2.89 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.60 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.46 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.33 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.02 percent, PetroChina slid 0.52 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.18 percent and China Shenhua Energy, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed.



The Dow shed 53.02 points or 0.22 percent to 24,370.24, while the NASDAQ added 11.31 points or 0.16 percent to 7,031.83 and the S&P 500 fell 0.94 points or 0.04 percent to 2,636.78.



Renewed optimism about U.S.-China trade talks contributed to the initial strength on Wall Street after a telephone call between top officials from the world's two largest economies.



But skepticism resurfaced following reports that the Trump administration is preparing a series of actions this week to call out China for allegedly stealing U.S. trade secrets and technologies.



A testy public exchange between Trump and top Democratic leaders over funding for his proposed border wall may have also raised concerns about a partial government shutdown.



Crude oil futures rebounded to close higher on Tuesday, aided by an unexpected supply cut from Libya. Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.65 or 1.3 percent at $51.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX