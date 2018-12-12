Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Launches the First Multi-asset ETF and the First AI & Robotics ETF in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("Ping An Asset Management (HK)" or "the Company"), one of the leading asset managers in the region, is pleased to announce that the Company launches two exchanged-traded funds (ETF) - Ping An Nasdaq 5HANDL* ETF (Stock Code: 3198) and Ping An Nasdaq AI and Robotics ETF (Stock Code: 3023) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today.

Leveraging on Systematic, Quantitative and Scientific investment methodologies, Ping An ETFs are meant to offer investors transparency, consistency, low fees and passive management. Ping An Nasdaq 5HANDL* ETF is the first multi-asset ETF in Hong Kong market that aims to offer exposure to a balanced portfolio, and Ping An Nasdaq AI & Robotics ETF is the first Hong Kong-listed ETF with AI and robotics theme that allows investors to ride on the global AI and Robotics trend.

Ping An Nasdaq 5HANDL* ETF tracks the Nasdaq 5HANDL Index, which tracks a diversified, multi-asset portfolio of low-cost ETFs and combines exposure to multiple asset classes like equity, fixed-income, mortgage-backed securities and real estate investment trusts. The objective of Nasdaq 5HANDL Index is to maximize risk-adjusted returns while supporting a targeted (but not guaranteed) 5% annual distribution rate.

Ping An Nasdaq AI & Robotics ETF tracks the Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index, which is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in the artificial intelligence and robotics segment of the technology, industrial, medical and other economic sectors.

As a low-cost asset allocation tool, ETFs allow investors to pursue different investment objectives. The new ETFs bring the total number of Ping An ETFs to six, as Ping An strives to offer product diversity both in asset classes and performance.

"Artificial Intelligence is increasingly integrated into every realm of our lives," said Chi Kit Chai, Head of Capital Markets and CIO at Ping An. "Thematic based investing can provide an effective platform to invest in a basket of stocks in the AI & Robotics sector. The 5HANDL Index targets investors with an aim for distribution of income for longer term horizon."

"The trend for increasing adoption of ETFs by asset managers is expected to gain traction in Asia due to efficiency and cost awareness. Ping An Nasdaq 5HANDL* is also the first multi-asset ETF that offers an easy way for asset-class diversification," saidMona Chung, Head of ETF and Cross Asset Investment at Ping An.

"The Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index and the Nasdaq 5HANDL Index are landmark indexes that demonstrate our industry's ability to drive economic growth and create new areas of opportunity, which is happening with a particular intensity in the APAC region," said Dave Gedeon, Vice President and Head of Research and Development for Nasdaq Global Indexes. "Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index serves as an important benchmark for tracking the adoption of AI across a broad range of economic sectors. The Nasdaq 5HANDL Index represents a first for Nasdaq in China as an ETF of ETFs, and this model proves how sophisticated investors can leverage indexing to create unique income opportunities."

Table 1: Key fund facts

ETF Name Ping An Nasdaq 5HANDL* ETF Ping An Nasdaq AI & Robotics ETF Stock Code 3198 3023 Underlying Index Nasdaq 5HANDL Index Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index Management Fee 0.55% (per annum) 0.55% (per annum) Exchange The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

About Ping An

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("Ping An Asset Management (HK)") was established in May 2006, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ping An Group (2318.HK). Ping An Asset Management (HK) is licensed under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.

Ping An Asset Management (HK) accepts investment mandates from a diverse group of private and institutional clients, including other subsidiaries of the Ping An Group as well as external clients. Ping An Asset Management (HK) manages exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and unit trust for the retail market. Ping An Asset Management (HK) also provides Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors (QDII) and Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII)/ Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) advisory services to institutions.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is for reference only and do not constitute any investment advice or solicitation. You shall not make any investment decision relying on this material. Investments involve risks, and securities prices may go down as well as up; past performance is not indicative of future performance. The author has endeavored to ensure the accuracy and reliability of all information (including data) provided, but the information shall not be interpreted as a guideline for consumers. The Company accepts no responsibility or liability for any loss or damages suffered by any person due to any inaccuracy or omission in respect of any information provided in the material.

Investors should read the prospectus and Product Key Facts Statement ("KFS") of the investment product (the "Offering Document") carefully for further details including product features and risk factors, and consider their own investment objectives and other circumstances before investing in the investment product.

* Trademarks of Nasdaq and its licensors

