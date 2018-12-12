At the 16th China International Polyamide Intermediates Forum (CCFEI), INVISTA shared insights on the important role China ADN will play in the future of nylon 6,6.

Kyle Redinger, chairman of INVISTA (China) Investment Co., Ltd. and vice president of INVISTA Intermediates, gave a presentation, "The role of China ADN in the future of high-performance nylon," highlighting INVISTA's strong commitment to the nylon 6,6 value chain. In addition to updates on ADN supply/demand dynamics, he provided data on how the superior technical performance of nylon 6,6 will impact future growth in key sectors, including automotive, electrical and electronics applications.

"I was pleased by the feedback received after the CCFEI presentation," said Redinger. "This was not only a venue to discuss the benefits of nylon 6,6 but to also underscore INVISTA's plan to meet the short- and long-term needs of our customers and the value chains we support-one of the key pieces being our recently announced China ADN plant that will be online by 2023 using our latest ADN technology."

INVISTA's latest ADN technology brings improved product yields, reduced energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, enhanced process stability and reduced capital intensity, compared to existing technologies.

Redinger added, "We have been watching and forecasting the increases in nylon 6,6 demand over time and planning our capacity investments accordingly. By our estimates, China could be the world's largest market for nylon in the next five years, and we believe it's important to serve China from China to realize the full potential of the market."

With an investment in excess of $1B US for the new ADN plant, INVISTA will have invested in excess of $2B US over 10 years in its nylon 6,6 value chain globally when the plant in China is complete. As China's ADN demand is served by the new INVISTA facility, that will provide additional supply in all regions of the world to support global growth.

