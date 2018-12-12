Bangkok's festive season hits new heights with 60-storey light show by 7 leading artists

A high-rise spectacular from 7 top Thai artists will cement Bangkok as a leading year-end destination, drawing visitors to the 'countdown' district of Ratchaprasong with a tribute to Thailand's spirit of happiness.

BANGKOK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok's New Year festivities will hit new heights with 'Beautiful Bangkok', a 60-storey light-and-sound spectacular from 7 top Thai artists under the theme 'The Symphony of Happiness'.

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) will host the high-tech 3D projection mapping and laser show from 18 December to New Year's Eve, drawing Thais and tourists to Ratchaprasong, a district famous for festive displays and 'countdown' parties.

MQDC CEO Mr Visit Malaisirirat said: "Beautiful Bangkok celebrates New Year by commissioning the greatest artists to capture the city's true beauty - the happiness of its people - and confirms Bangkok as Asia's 'countdown city'.

"We worked on 'The Symphony of Happiness' with 7 of Thailand's most famous contemporary artists, offering them the vast canvas of Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard (MRB), a 60-storey residence and the home of Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. MRB's striking façade, inspired by magnolia flowers, provides the perfect setting for this huge event."

The 7 artists are P7, Mue Bon, Pai Lactobacillus, Tikkywow, Keep Your Eyes On team, TRK, and Bonus TMC, all from Thailand's thriving 'street art' scene.

MQDC will continue to host 'Beautiful Bangkok' each year, said Mr Visit.

"This is the second year that MQDC will create a sensation with a 'Beautiful Bangkok' light show," he said.

"MQDC will do this every year as our special gift to Thailand. We seek to capture and celebrate the beauty of Thai happiness. The annual shows will spotlight Bangkok as a great place to greet the New Year, a countdown city on a par with Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The show will once again draw a vast audience, amazing and delighting Thais and tourists alike."

This year's spectacular will also make stars of members of the public who post their finest smiles on social media. The show will incorporate 226 of these photos and 20 will also win THB5,000. (Photos must be posted publicly along with a nickname plus BeautifulBangkok and a tag to MQDC by 17 December.)

Mrs Sasinan Allmand, executive vice president for corporate marketing and communications, said: "Thais celebrate three New Years - 1 January, Chinese New Year, and Thai New Year - so that makes us experts!

"Ratchaprasong is Bangkok's 'countdown district' where you can breathe that magical festive feeling. But with 'Beautiful Bangkok' the season takes a new turn. This jaw-dropping show is also a cultural event, debuting fresh works from first-rank artists to capture the city's true beauty - the happiness of its people."

MQDC has worked on the show with the Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA). RSTA representative Ms. Nattaporn Chevamongkol said: "Spectacular lighting now adorns the buildings of Ratchaprasong, welcoming the people who flock here to shop, dine, relax, or work. The district is a destination that everyone from around the world should visit. Whether through its dining choices or sacred sites like the Erawan Shrine, Ratchaprasong is here to grant New Year blessings."

'Beautiful Bangkok' is at Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard on 18-31 December. On 18 December, 7 performances will start at 7.20pm, 7.40pm, 8.00pm, 8.20pm, 8.40pm, 9.00pm, and 9.20pm. On 19-31 December, 7 shows will run from 7.00pm, 7.20pm, 7.40pm, 8.00pm, 8.20pm, 8.40pm, and 9.00pm, plus a countdown on 31 December at 11.55pm.

More at www.magnolias-ratchadamri.com/happenings.

About MQDC

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) is an international property developer known for its commitment to health and sustainability under a corporate commitment 'for all well-being'. MQDC has developed some of Thailand's highest-profile projects, such as ICONSIAM, and its portfolio includes 3 of the country's 10 tallest buildings. For more information, www.mqdc.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797232/BB_artists.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797233/BB_MRB.jpg

