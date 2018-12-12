Libertex has added five new contracts for difference (CFDs) to its trading platform. Starting from December 11th, 2018, traders using our cross-channel platform will be able to trade with the five hottest instruments, which represent the world's most popular companies operating in the growing sphere of marijuana production and processing.

CFDs on the following shares are now available with Libertex:

Tilray,

Canopy Growth,

Aphria,

Cronos Group,

Aurora Cannabis.

Libertex CEO Michael Geiger said: "Marijuana is fast growing sector in Canada and in the US after having recently been legalized for medical and recreational purposes. This has led to a speedy increase in the amount of companies that now grow weed or produce medical products from the plant. Now, an influx in traders seek ways to include these assets into their trading portfolio. We are pleased to be able to satisfy the demand for these financial instruments and add CFDs for the most interesting stocks within the Libertex trading platform."

About Libertex

Libertex is an international brand with more than twenty year experience in financial markets and online commerce. Libertex provides investors with access to trade stocks, currencies, indices, commodities, gold, oil, gas and many other financial instruments. The Libertex team has more than 2,200,000 customers in Latin America, Europe and Asia owing to its first-class service. The platform has more than 150 commercial instruments. In 2016, Libertex was recognized by the Forex EXPO Awards as the best trading platform; and Global Banking and Finance Review named it the best trading application in the EAEU. In 2017, the Forex Awards named Libertex the best trading application and cryptocurrency broker.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005710/en/

Contacts:

Libertex

Ivan Klyuev, Head of Public Relations

+56225940724

i.klyuev@libertex.com