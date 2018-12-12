

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets look headed for a positive opening on Wednesday, extending gains of the previous session, amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.



Brexit uncertainty and Italy's budget issues may weigh on sentiment and limit upside.



Activity is likely to be stock specific with corporate news providing some direction.



On the economic front, data on Sweden Consumer Price index is due at 3.30 AM ET.



Eurozone industrial production data for the month of October is due at 5 AM ET and at 9:30 AM ET, CB Leading Index for Germany will be out.



China's Commerce Ministry said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.



'Both sides exchanged views on putting into effect the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders at their meeting, and pushing forward the timetable and roadmap for the next stage of economic and trade consultations work,' the ministry said in a statement.



Meanwhile, after calling off a crucial House of Commons vote, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will now meet European leaders and EU officials in the hope of clinching a better Brexit deal.



On Monday, European markets ended mostly higher, thanks to positive German economic data and renewed optimism about the trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.49 percent and the CAC of France rose 1.35 percent, while U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.27 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.92 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX