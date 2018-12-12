

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish fashion retailer Industria de Diseño Textil SA (IDEXF.PK) or Inditex reported Wednesday that its nine-month net profit climbed 4% to 2.44 billion euros from last year's 2.34 billion euros.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT grew 3 percent to 3.07 billion euros from 2.99 billion euros a year ago. The growth was 14% in local currencies.



Inditex net sales increased 3% to 18.44 billion euros from prior year's 17.96 billion euros. Net sales grew 7% in local currencies. Like-for-like sales growth was positive in all geographies.



The sales growth was accompanied by gross margin expansion of 60 basis points to 58%.



Like-for-like sales in the second half of 2018 to the end of November grew 3%, following a good start to the season, an extraordinarily warm September and 5% like-for-like sales growth in October/November.



Further, Inditex maintained its previous guidance for like-for-like sales and gross margin in second half 2018.



