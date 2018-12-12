Kx announces that it has been selected by GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, to innovate and enhance its trading analytics offering. Using Kx technology, GIC has implemented an advanced enterprise trading analytics platform which will extend GIC's strategic capabilities and allow it to analyze multi-asset, multi-frequency market data in real-time.

The GIC trading analytics platform is built upon kdb+, the world's fastest time-series database for high-performance streaming, real-time and historical data analytics. Kx technology is used throughout the underlying architecture of the platform which includes data loading, validation mechanisms to protect the integrity of the database and system performance monitoring functionality.

Jeffrey Tan, Head of Global Trading Unit for GIC said: "We are delighted to work with Kx to build our bespoke multi-asset analytics platform which combines GIC transaction data with multi-frequency market data for in-depth execution research, reporting and evaluation. The platform, which is part of a broader strategy to enhance our trading infrastructure, also supports real-time use cases, superior system performance and an open architecture for integration with other systems."

Brian Conlon, CEO of Kx said: "GIC is impressive in its commitment to technological innovation and excellence. Its team has built a powerful system for large-scale, real-time analytics with Kx at the core giving greater insights into complex trading operations. The forward thinking approach fits perfectly with the Kx ethos and we are delighted to power their innovative platform."

About Kx

Kx is a division of First Derivatives (FDP.L), a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com.

