Milliman named "Service Provider of the Year" for fifth consecutive year by Middle East Insurance Review

Award recognizes Milliman's innovative work to shape the market in the MENA region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce it was named "Service Provider of the Year" for the fifth consecutive year at the Middle East Insurance Review's 2018 Middle East Insurance Industry Awards (MIIA).

Citing Milliman as an "undefeated contender" in this category, the award recognizes the firm's market innovation in the digital space and leadership as it pertains to education and research across the Middle East's insurance and reinsurance industry. Specific achievements include creating a digital consulting team to engage with the market on innovative products such as telematics and machine learning, as well as helping the industry prepare for the adoption of IFRS 17. Milliman also received accolades for helping develop the first-ever mortality study in the Middle East region.

"At Milliman we are passionate about the work we do, and strive to continuously innovate and educate in order to serve the industry and people across the Middle East and North Africa," said Safder Jaffer, Milliman principal and managing director for the region. "We are honored to receive this award for the fifth year in a row, and thank the Middle East Insurance Review and the esteemed panel of judges for the recognition."

The MIIA, organized by Middle East Insurance Review (MEIR), was launched in 2014 to recognize and salute excellence in the MENA insurance industry, helping to boost standards and promote greater professionalism in the market. A panel of 14 distinguished judges across the industry assessed over 300 nominations, comprised of insurers, brokers, risk managers, service providers, and industry leaders.

