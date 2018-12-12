Dubai's Exceptional City Shopping Retreat Address Dubai Mall by Emaar Hospitality Group Welcomes Guests With New Look and Sparkle

DUBAI, UAE, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With nearly 97 per cent of Dubai's tourists visiting The Dubai Mall, it is no surprise it has earned the title of the world's most visited destination. Visitors to the mall, located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, the iconic mega-development featuring attractions such as Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, have an unbeatable hospitality experience awaiting them at Address Dubai Mall.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796777/Address_Dubai_Mall_Room.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796778/Address_Dubai_Mall.jpg )



Linked directly to the mall's famed Fashion Avenue, Address Dubai Mall now welcomes visitors in a new look and sparkle. Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of global developer Emaar Properties, has boldly reimagined the hotel, an exceptional and exclusive city shopping retreat in The Dubai Mall.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "Address Dubai Mall once again underlines our strategy of creating exceptional lifestyle environments under our Address Hotels + Resorts."

Mohamed Samir El Sayed, General Manager of Address Dubai Mall, added: "The hotel has set industry benchmarks for its service excellence, lifestyle choices and central location. We are raising the standards with the new design and added amenities."

The rooms take on an inspiring new look and feel with lavish furnishings. Private balconies open to mesmeric views of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain.

Karat, the lobby lounge, is fresher and sophisticated, and serves contemporary and modern Arabic culinary delights. Cez is where you can retreat for a sumptuous lunch. The Café serves luscious lattes to ice-cold frappés. Opening soon is the Club Lounge, exclusively reserved for guests of Club Rooms and Suites. Address Dubai Mall is also home to one of the largest open-air lap pools in Downtown Dubai, its allure enhanced by the exotic pool-side restaurant, Cabana, which will welcome guests shortly.

Adding to the choice of Address Dubai Mall as one of Dubai's definitive wedding venues is a Bridal Sales Centre, that serves as a preview showcase, and a VIP multi-purpose room. The Spa at Address Dubai Mall has an elegant new look and assures the blissful experiences of refinement and rejuvenation that nourish both mind and body.

Address Dubai Mall is in easy walk of Burj Khalifa, Souk Al Bahar and The Dubai Fountain. The Dubai International Airport is only 10 minutes away. Bookings can be made online at www.addresshotels.com

For details:

Kelly Home

ASDA'A BCW

+971-4-4507-600

kelly.home@bcw-global.com